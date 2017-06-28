George F. Scheer
George F. Scheer has edited and written several books, popular and scholarly. He is an elected member of the Society of American Historians.
Hugh F. Rankin is the author of The American Revolution, Greene and Cornwallis: The Campaign in the Carolinas, and more than a dozen other books.
By the Author
Rebels And Redcoats
Here is the American Revolution, the epic struggle that brought forth a new nation, told in a great measure by those who fought and lived…