Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
George Curry
George E. Curry is the editor-in-chief of Emerge magazine, based in Washington, D.C. He is a regular panelist on “Lead Story,” the BET network's news-analysis program, and has been New York bureau chief and Washington correspondent for the Chicago Tribune.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Affirmative Action Debate
The Affirmative Action Debate collects the leading voices on all sides of this crucial dialogue. A provocative range of politicians, researchers, legal experts, and businesspeople…