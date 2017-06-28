General Leslie R. Groves
Lieutenant General Leslie Richard Groves, Jr. (1896-1970) was a United States Army Corps of Engineers officer who oversaw the construction of the Pentagon and directed the Manhattan Project, a top secret research project that developed the atomic bomb during World War II.Read More
By the Author
Now It Can Be Told
General Leslie Groves and J. Robert Oppenheimer were the two men chiefly responsible for the building of the first atomic bomb at Los Alamos, code…