General Carl Von Clausewitz
Carl von Clausewitz remains one of history’s most important military theorists, recognized primarily for his masterpiece On War. Less well-known, however, is his role as a historian, of which The Campaign of 1812 in Russia is an outstanding example. Clausewitz was appointed a lieutenant colonel by the czar, and played an important part in ensuring Napoleon’s ultimate downfall.
By the Author
The Campaign Of 1812 In Russia
"Clausewitz [was], without question, the greatest analyst and student of Napoleon's art of war. . . . Of the numerous accounts of the 1812 campaign…