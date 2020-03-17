Gary Scheiner, MS, CDE, is a certified diabetes educator and exercise physiologist. He is the author of Think Like a Pancreas and has written dozens of articles on diabetes, fitness, and motivation. He serves on the board of directors of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, coordinates a chapter of the Diabetes Exercise & Sports Association, and volunteers for the American Diabetes Association. Drawing upon both his professional skills and personal experience, he teaches art and science of blood glucose balancing to people throughout the world from his private practice, Integrated Diabetes Services, in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.