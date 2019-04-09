Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ganesh Sitaraman
Ganesh Sitaraman is chancellor’s faculty fellow, professor of law, and director of the Program in Law and Government at Vanderbilt Law School. Author of The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution, a 2017 New York Times Notable Book, he lives in Nashville, Tennessee.Read More
By the Author
The Great Democracy
A leading progressive intellectual offers an agenda for how real democracy can triumph in America and beyondSince World War II, there have been two eras…