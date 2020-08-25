Gail Caissy

Gail A. Caissy, a native of Canada, is a former classroom teacher of early adolescent students in the Niagara, Ontario, public school system. The author received her doctorate in education from the State University of New York at Buffalo and holds three other university degress. An independent consultant in education, she is the author of numerous articles and educational publications and is a part-time university-level instructor in teacher education. Dr. Caissy and her husband currently reside in Clarence, New York.