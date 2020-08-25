Gail Caissy
Gail A. Caissy, a native of Canada, is a former classroom teacher of early adolescent students in the Niagara, Ontario, public school system. The author received her doctorate in education from the State University of New York at Buffalo and holds three other university degress. An independent consultant in education, she is the author of numerous articles and educational publications and is a part-time university-level instructor in teacher education. Dr. Caissy and her husband currently reside in Clarence, New York.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Unlock The Fear
An informative look at how we often overreact to change and how we can integrate change into our lives.
Early Adolescence
A comprehensive and practical guide to the important areas of development-biological, physical, emotional, intellectual, social, psychological, and sexual-taking place during the early adolescent years and…