Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Gabrielle Stanley Blair
Gabrielle Stanley Blair authors the popular blog DesignMom.com, a daily dose of inspiration at the intersection of motherhood and design. She is also a founder of the blockbuster design conference Alt Summit. She and her husband, Ben Blair, live with their six children in Oakland, California.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Design Mom
New York Times best seller Ever since Gabrielle Stanley Blair became a parent, she’s believed that a thoughtfully designed home is one of the greatest…