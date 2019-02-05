Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gabriel Brownstein
Gabriel Brownstein has published a novel, The Man from Beyond, and a book of stories, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Apt. 3W. For his short fiction, he has won a PEN/Hemingway Award and a Pushcart Prize. He teaches at St. John’s University in Queens, New York, and lives in Brooklyn with his wife and two daughters.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Open Heart Club
This history of the heart and cardiac medicine--as told by a writer with a congenital heart defect--ponders issues of mortality, empathy, and the things that…