Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Gabriel Brownstein

Gabriel Brownstein has published a novel, The Man from Beyond, and a book of stories, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Apt. 3W.  For his short fiction, he has won a PEN/Hemingway Award and a Pushcart Prize.  He teaches at St. John’s University in Queens, New York, and lives in Brooklyn with his wife and two daughters.

Read More Arrow Icon