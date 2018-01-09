Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Friederike Schilbach
Friederike Schilbach is a book editor. She lives in Berlin.
By the Author
The Bathroom Chronicles
One hundred creative, intelligent, and interesting women--some well-known, some not--reveal their inner selves through candid, tender, and often humorous snapshots--both visual and textual--of a single…