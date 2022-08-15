Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Freida McFadden
#1 Amazon bestselling author Freida McFadden is a practicing physician specializing in brain injury who has penned multiple Kindle bestselling psychological thrillers and medical humor novels. She lives with her family and black cat in a centuries-old three-story home overlooking the ocean, with staircases that creak and moan with each step, and nobody could hear you if you scream. Unless you scream really loudly, maybe.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Housemaid
An addictive psychological thriller with a jaw-dropping twist that’s burning up Instagram, Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid is perfect for fans of Ruth Ware, Lisa Jewell,…