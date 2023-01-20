Free shipping on orders $35+
Fred Piscop
Fred Piscop is the former editor of The Washington Post Magazine Sunday crossword. He regularly creates crosswords for The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Crossword Club, Creators Syndicate, and many other outlets. He lives in Bellmore, New York.
By the Author
Mensa 10-Minute Crossword Puzzles
It’s puzzle nirvana for crossword lovers who have just a few minutes to spare, but still crave a challenge. Adapted from the popular Mensa 10-Minute…