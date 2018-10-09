Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Fraser MacDonald
Fraser MacDonald is a lecturer in Human Geography at the University of Edinburgh where he teaches historical geography and the history of science. He has a regular by-line at The Guardian and has also written for Aeon Magazine, The Herald, The Age, The Australian, the LRB Books blog, among others publications.Read More
By the Author
Escape from Earth
The long-buried truth about the dawn of the Space Age: lies, spies, socialism, and sex magick.Los Angeles, 1930s: Everyone knows that rockets are just toys,…