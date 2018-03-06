Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Frans De Waal
Frans de Waal is the C. H. Candler Professor of Primate Behavior at Emory University and Director of the Living Links Center. Named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, he is the author of the New York Times bestsellers Mama’s Last Hug and Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?, as well as The Bonobo and the Atheist, Our Inner Ape, and numerous other books. He lives in Atlanta, Georgia.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Ape And The Sushi Master
From the New York Times bestselling author of Mama's Last Hug and Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?, a provocative argument…