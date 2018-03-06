Frans De Waal

Frans de Waal is the C. H. Candler Professor of Primate Behavior at Emory University and Director of the Living Links Center. Named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, he is the author of the New York Times bestsellers Mama’s Last Hug and Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?, as well as The Bonobo and the Atheist, Our Inner Ape, and numerous other books. He lives in Atlanta, Georgia.