Francois Mauriac
François Mauriac (1885-1970) was a French novelist, dramatist, critic, poet, and journalist, a member of the Académie française, and laureate of the Nobel Prize in Literature. He was awarded the Grand Cross of the Légion d’honneur in 1958.Read More
By the Author
The Woman of the Pharisees
"A deeply impressive novel by an author whose growth has been continuous and whose stature makes so much contemporary fiction seem sadly thin by comparison."--The…