Florian Huber

Dr. Florian Huber was born in 1967 and wrote his PhD on British policy regarding the postwar occupation of Germany. He is the author of several works of history and has also produced award-winning documentaries on contemporary subjects, including the fall of the Wall, the mysterious end of the poet Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, and the 1936 Olympic Games.
