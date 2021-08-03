Florence Olajide

Born in London in 1962, Florence spent her early childhood in a white foster family. At age six, she moved with her birth family to Lagos, Nigeria, where she grew up.



Florence returned to the UK in 1989 with her family. She worked as a teacher before her appointment as headteacher of a large London Primary school. In 2003 she was appointed as one of Her Majesty’s Inspector of Schools in England.



Florence holds an honors degree in Education from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, and an MA in Further and Higher Education from the Institute of Education, University of London.