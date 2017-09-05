Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Florence Gonsalves

Florence Gonsalves graduated from Dartmouth College in 2015, and after numerous jobs and internships, she finally decided to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming an author. Love & Other Carnivorous Plants, her debut novel, was a Booklist Editors’ Choice selection. She invites you to visit her online at florencegonsalves.com.
