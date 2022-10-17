Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Felicia Grossman
Felicia Grossman is the author of historical romance, usually featuring Jewish protagonists and lots of food references. Originally from Delaware, she now lives in the Rustbelt with her family and Scottish Terrier. When not writing romance, she enjoys eclairs, cannolis, and Sondheim musicals.
By the Author
Marry Me by Midnight
Author Felicia Grossman—whose “books are powerful and passionate and swoon-inducing!” (Eva Leigh, USA Today bestselling author)—kicks off her new series with an enchanting twist on…