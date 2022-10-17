Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Felicia Grossman

Felicia Grossman is the author of historical romance, usually featuring Jewish protagonists and lots of food references. Originally from Delaware, she now lives in the Rustbelt with her family and Scottish Terrier. When not writing romance, she enjoys eclairs, cannolis, and Sondheim musicals. 
Once Upon the East End