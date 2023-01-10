Fabrizia Lanza grew up as part of a renowned Sicilian winemaking family, and has been immersed in the food and wine worlds from birth. She studied in France and northern Italy and worked as an art curator in the museum world for 25 years. In 2006, Fabrizia returned to Sicily to help run her mother Anna Tasca Lanza’s cooking school, where she continues to build on her mother’s legacy. Fabrizia is the author of several books in both English and Italian, including Olive: A Global History, Coming Home to Sicily, and Tenerumi. She has also produced two short documentaries Amuri: The Sacred Flavors of Sicily and Amaro. You can find her on Instagram @fabrizialanza and @annatascalanza and read more at annatascalanza.com.