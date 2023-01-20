In a feature article about F. Gordon Foster and his role in making ferns more widely appreciated among American gardeners, Horticulture magazine referred to this book as “the volume gardeners everywhere acknowledge as the ‘fern bible’. It is full of practical information on culture and propagation distilled from forty years experience with a wide range of ferns.” This book should be in the library of every gardener – outdoor and indoor – shade gardener, rock gardener, and woodland gardener-for no true plant lover can resist the appeal of these fascinating and lovely plants.

