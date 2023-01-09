Free shipping on orders $35+
Ethan Fierro
Ethan Fierro is a designer and builder who specializes in Asianinspired designs for teahouses, meditation huts, lanterns, fountains, gardens, land sculpture, and stone arrangements. Currently, he works with Michael Singer, Inc. on large public sculpture installations. Ethan lives in western Massachusetts.
By the Author
The Outdoor Shower
An outdoor shower is one of summer’s greatest pleasures. Providing practical building instructions for a variety of designs that range from a simple showerhead on…