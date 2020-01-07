Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ernest Freeberg
Ernest Freeberg is a distinguished professor of humanities and head of the history department at the University of Tennessee. He has authored three award-winning books, including The Age of Edison. He lives in Knoxville, Tennessee.Read More
By the Author
A Traitor to His Species
From an award-winning historian, the outlandish story of the man who gave rights to animalsIn Gilded Age America, people and animals lived cheek-by-jowl in environments…