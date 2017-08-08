Erin MacPherson

ERIN MACPHERSON is a stay-at-home mom by day and speaker and author by night. She is a long-time staff writer and editor for major online parenting and educational publications. Erin loves to give Christian women laugh-out-loud anecdotes and Godly, tell-you-like-it-is information. ELLEN SCHUKNECHT has been an educator for over 35 years, serving as a teacher, head of school, family ministries director, counselor and more. She is currently the Director of Family Ministries at Veritas Academy in Austin, TX, where she mentors parents, teachers, and students.