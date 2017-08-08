Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Erin MacPherson
ERIN MACPHERSON is a stay-at-home mom by day and speaker and author by night. She is a long-time staff writer and editor for major online parenting and educational publications. Erin loves to give Christian women laugh-out-loud anecdotes and Godly, tell-you-like-it-is information. ELLEN SCHUKNECHT has been an educator for over 35 years, serving as a teacher, head of school, family ministries director, counselor and more. She is currently the Director of Family Ministries at Veritas Academy in Austin, TX, where she mentors parents, teachers, and students.Read More
Put the Disciple into Discipline
PUT THE DISCIPLE INTO DISCIPLINE gives parents the tools they need to truly disciple their kids through their most trying discipline situations.What do you say…