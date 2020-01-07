Erich Joachimsthaler

Erich Joachimsthaler is the Founder and CEO of VIVALDI, one of the largest independent global strategy firms, with offices in Europe and Asia. He has lectured and held faculty positions at many of the world’s leading business schools, including Harvard Business School, INSEAD, Yale, Columbia, Dartmouth and Duke. He is the author and co-author of more than a hundred articles published in highly-respected journals as well as of two award-winning books-Brand Leadership and Hidden in Plain Sight. Joachimsthaler has been featured in USA Today, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and on CNBC, among others, and writes regularly for Harvard Business Review. In 2017, he was voted a Top 25 Influencer of Chief Digital Officers, and he was inducted as the 2017 Fellow of the ISBM Institute for his lifetime contribution in academics, thought leadership and practice in B2B marketing, strategy, and digital innovation. He lives in New York, NY.