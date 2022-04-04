Erica Thompson
Erica Thompson is a senior policy fellow at the London School of Economics’ Data Science Institute and a fellow of the London Mathematical Laboratory. With a PhD from Imperial College, she has recently worked on the limitations of models of COVID-19 spread, humanitarian crises, and climate change. She lives in West Wales.Read More
By the Author
Escape from Model Land
Why mathematical models are so often wrong, and how we can make better decisions by accepting their limits Whether we are worried about the spread of…