Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Eric Nuzum
Eric Nuzum is considered a leading “go-to” expert in audio, podcasting, radio, and spoken word entertainment. He led NPR’s podcasting efforts in 2005 and remained its leading creative and strategic force for a decade. He brought programs like Fresh Air with Terry Gross, Snap Judgment, and Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me into the podcasting ecosystem and helped them become iconic hits. As a creator, he developed some of NPR’s most successful podcasts, including TED Radio Hour and Invisibilia. He continued his track record of success during his tenure as Audible’s leader for short-form content and podcasting, creating such recognized podcasts as Sincerely X (another co-production with TED), The Butterfly Effect with Jon Ronson, and Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel. Eric is based in the New York City metro area.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Make Noise
“An interestingly idiosyncratic and personal vision of how to make podcasts.”—Ira Glass Veteran podcast creator and strategist Eric Nuzum distills a career’s worth of wisdom,…