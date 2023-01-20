Eric Nuzum is considered a leading “go-to” expert in audio, podcasting, radio, and spoken word entertainment. He led NPR’s podcasting efforts in 2005 and remained its leading creative and strategic force for a decade. He brought programs like Fresh Air with Terry Gross, Snap Judgment, and Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me into the podcasting ecosystem and helped them become iconic hits. As a creator, he developed some of NPR’s most successful podcasts, including TED Radio Hour and Invisibilia. He continued his track record of success during his tenure as Audible’s leader for short-form content and podcasting, creating such recognized podcasts as Sincerely X (another co-production with TED), The Butterfly Effect with Jon Ronson, and Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel. Eric is based in the New York City metro area.

