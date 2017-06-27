Eric Nisenson
By the Author
Open Sky
Sonny Rollins is one of jazz's great innovators, arguably the most influential tenor saxophonist, along with John Coltrane, in the history of modern jazz. He…
Blue
Once a thriving body of innovative and fluid music, jazz is now the victim of destructive professional and artistic forces, says Eric Nisenson. Corruption by…
Round About Midnight
"Full of the sort of 'I was there' stories that enrich the late-night conversations of jazz enthusiasts but rarely end up between the covers. For…
Ascension
"Ascension is as spellbinding as Coltrane's music."--The New Review of Records"This remarkable book traces the development of Coltrane's music as it moved from hard bop…