Eric Lee-Mäder is the Pollinator Program Co-Director at the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, and co-owner of Northwest Meadowscapes, a native seed farm located on Whidbey Island specializing in pollinator-friendly native flowers and grasses. He is lead author of several Xerces books, 100 Plants to Feed the Bees, Attracting Native Pollinators, and Farming with Native Beneficial Insects.

Beverly Duncan is a contemporary botanical artist who focuses on watercolor paintings that incorporate flora and fauna of a place and a season. Her work has been featured in numerous publications and her paintings were awarded “Best of Show” at the ASBA at the Horticultural Society of New York exhibition. She is on Instagram as beverlykduncan.

