Eric Enno Tamm

Eric Enno Tamm was raised in the fishing village of Ucluelet on the outer shores of British Columbia. He has worked as the executive director of the Coastal Community Network in B.C. and as a freelance journalist in Europe. His writing has appeared in Wallpaper*, the Los Angeles Times Magazine, The Globe and Mail, and Canadian Geographic, among others. He works for Ecotrust Canada, an environmental group based in Vancouver, Canada. Beyond the Outer Shores is his first book.