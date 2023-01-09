Free shipping on orders $35+
Enrique Salmón
Enrique Salmón, PhD, is head of the American Indian Studies Program at California State University–East Bay, in Hayward, California. His own Rarámuri family has always gathered, grown, and used plants for many medicinal and cultural purposes.
By the Author
Iwígara
"A beautiful catalogue of 80 plants, revered by indigenous people for their nourishing, healing, and symbolic properties." —Gardens Illustrated The belief that all life-forms are interconnected…