Enigma Alberti
Scott Wegener is a comic book artist and co-creator of Atomic Robo.
By the Author
Victor Dowd and the World War II Ghost Army
Your Mission: Find Victor’s missing sketchbook using spycraft tools to uncover hidden codes! It’s a true story of deception: Meet the top-secret Ghost Army, a…
Mary Bowser and the Civil War Spy Ring
Your Mission: Find Mary’s secret diary using spycraft stools to uncover hidden codes! It’s a true story of bravery: Mary Bowser was an African American…
Anna Strong and the Revolutionary War Culper Spy Ring
Your Mission: Discover Anna’s secret message using spycraft tools to uncover hidden codes! It’s a true story of the American Revolution: Meet the secret Culper…
