Emmanuel Iduma
Emmanuel Iduma, born in 1989, is a writer who trained as a lawyer in Nigeria. He is the author of the travelogue A Stranger’s Pose (Cassava Republic Press, 2018), which was longlisted for 2019 Ondaatje Prize. He has written for Granta, n+1, the New York Review of Books, BOMB, Brooklyn Rail, Aperture, Guernica, and others, and received many grants and awards, including the Windham-Campbell Prize. Iduma has an MFA in Art Writing from the School of Visual Arts, New York City and taught there for several years before moving to Lagos, Nigeria.Read More
By the Author
I Am Still With You
“Powerful and transcendent" —Chigozie Obioma "Both epic and intimate" —Margo JeffersonA deeply moving, lyrical journey through the author’s homeland of Nigeria, in search of the truth about…