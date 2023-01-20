Free shipping on orders $35+
Emly S. Siegerist
Emly S. Siegerist is an amateur orchidist whose work on Bulbophyllum led to her being made a Harvard Fellow and research associate of the Oakes Ames Orchid Herbarium at Harvard University in 1983. She has published many orchid articles with Dr. Leslie A. Garay of Harvard. Emly has been an American Orchid Society judge since 1984.
