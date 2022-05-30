Starring Lily Collins and created by Darren Star (Sex and the City) Emily in Paris is one of the most successful series on Netflix. When season 1 was broadcast in October 2020, it was the most popular original comedy on Netflix that year, with 58 million people watching it during its first 28 days. Season 2 was released on Dec. 22, debuting in the Global Netflix Top 10 and topping the list across 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26. Season 1 also made the Global Top 10, re-emerging on the list across 53 countries. In 2021, Emily in Paris was nominated for two Golden Globes and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Netflix renewed the series for Seasons 3 and 4.