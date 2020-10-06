Emily Bass

Emily Bass has spent twenty years as a journalist and activist focused on AIDS in Africa and American foreign aid. Her articles and essays have appeared in numerous books and publications including The Lancet, Esquire and n+1, and received notable mention in Best American Essays. She is the recipient of a Fulbright journalism fellowship and is the 2018-2019 Martin Duberman Visiting Research Scholar at the New York Public Library. She lives in Brooklyn.