Emily Bass has spent twenty years as a journalist and activist focused on AIDS in Africa and American foreign aid. Her articles and essays have appeared in numerous books and publications including The Lancet, Esquire and n+1, and received notable mention in Best American Essays. She is the recipient of a Fulbright journalism fellowship and is the 2018-2019 Martin Duberman Visiting Research Scholar at the New York Public Library. She lives in Brooklyn.Read More
To End a Plague
The story of America’s unlikeliest, least-known, yet greatest achievement this millennium: containing AIDS in Africa With his 2003 announcement of a program known as PEPFAR, George…