Ellyce Fulmore

About the Author Ellyce Fulmore is a queer, neurodivergent, millennial financial advisor and TikTok personality who posts financial advice for a Gen Z and Millennial audience. She offers self-led courses, twelve-week financial literacy course, and personal finance coaching. To her audience of hundreds of thousands, she explains how understanding your own identity and reality can help lead to financial wellness.

TikTok: @queerd.co