Elle Luna

Elle Luna is a designer, painter, and writer. She facilitates a global art movement, #The100DayProject, where creators make every day for 100 days, and has previously worked as a designer at IDEO and with teams on apps and websites, including Medium, Mailbox, and Uber. Ms. Luna speaks to groups around the world sharing the story of The Crossroads of Should and Must. She lives in San Francisco and online at http://www.instagram.com/elleluna.
