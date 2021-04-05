Elizabeth Winder
Elizabeth Winder is the author of Marilyn in Manhattan: Her Year of Joy,and Pain, Parties, Work: Sylvia Plath in New York, Summer 1953. Her work has appeared in the Chicago Review, Antioch Review, American Letters, and other publications. She is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, and earned an MFA in creative writing from George Mason University.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Parachute Women
In the tradition of Girls Like Us, a group biography of the extraordinary women at the center of the Rolling Stones' worldThe Rolling Stones have…