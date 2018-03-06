Elizabeth Wilhide
Elizabeth Wilhide is the author of many books on design and interiors. She has co-authored several books with Terence Conran including The Essential House Book, Terence Conran on Design, Plain Simple Usefuland Conran on Colour. Most recently, she was consultant editor and contributor to Design: The Whole Story. She lives in London.Read More
By the Author
The Complete Pattern Directory
An essential resource for any designer, crafter, artist, or historian, The Complete Pattern Dictionary is the most comprehensive, practical, and beautiful directory of patterns throughout…