Elizabeth Karmel is a renowned pitmaster and a southerner by birth—so she comes by both steak and cake naturally! She was a partner in and the executive chef of New York’s Hill Country Barbecue and Hill Country Chicken, where she developed all the recipes. Prior to that, she handled publicity and marketing for Weber Grills for ten years. Author of Taming the Flame and Soaked, Slathered, and Seasoned (Wiley), and coauthor of Pizza on the Grill (Taunton), Elizabeth is also an entrepreneur with a line of popular kitchen tools. Her silicone-covered mixing forks are offered only on QVC, where she is a frequent, popular guest. Elizabeth also teaches cooking classes, and her sellout Steak and Cake classes at ICE were the inspiration for the book. Elizabeth lives in New York.