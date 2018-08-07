

Elizabeth Anne Hartman is contributing editor to Publishers Weekly and a freelance writer for The Wall Street Journal‘s “Off Duty” section. A former art gallery manager, she also writes marketing material for art galleries and artists. She holds a Master of Art History and the Art Market from Christie’s Education, a Masters of Library Science from Long Island University and a BA in philosophy from Colgate University. She splits her time between Manhattan and Quogue, NY.

Charles Schulz’s (1922-2000) Peanuts comic strip debuted in 1950 and went on to become the most widely read comic strip in the world, with an audience of 355 million people in 75 countries. It ran in 2,600 newspapers and was published in 21 languages.