Eli Francovich
Eli Francovich is a journalist who covers the environment, conservation and outdoor recreation in Washington for the Spokesman-Review, the state's second-largest newspaper. His work has been published in the Seattle Times, the Chicago Tribune, the Miami Herald, the Charlotte Observer, and elsewhere. He lives in Spokane, Washington.Read More
By the Author
The Return of Wolves
Uncover on-the-ground reporting on the conflict between conservationists, ranchers, and an iconic predator—and discover the solution that might appease them all. The gray wolf has…