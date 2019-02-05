Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Eleanor Gordon-Smith
Eleanor Gordon-Smith is a writer and radio broadcaster working at the intersection of academic ethics and the chaos of human life. Currently at Princeton University, she has produced The Philosopher’s Zone on Australia’s Radio National, appeared as the ‘Clinical Ethicist’ on 702 Sydney radio, and lectured on ethics, from political contract theory to the philosophy of sex, at the University of Sydney. Her work has appeared on NPR’s This American Life, and in the Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, and Meanjin.Read More
By the Author
Stop Being Reasonable
A thought-provoking exploration of how people really change their minds, and how persuasion is possible. In Stop Being Reasonable, Eleanor Gordon-Smith weaves a narrative that…