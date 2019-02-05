Eleanor Gordon-Smith

Eleanor Gordon-Smith is a writer and radio broadcaster working at the intersection of academic ethics and the chaos of human life. Currently at Princeton University, she has produced The Philosopher’s Zone on Australia’s Radio National, appeared as the ‘Clinical Ethicist’ on 702 Sydney radio, and lectured on ethics, from political contract theory to the philosophy of sex, at the University of Sydney. Her work has appeared on NPR’s This American Life, and in the Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, and Meanjin.

