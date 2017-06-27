Ekkehard Jost

Ekkehard Jost is professor of musicology at the University of Giessen in Germany, and has written seven books. He plays baritone and bass saxophone, and bass and contrabass clarinet, and has recorded seven records as leader or co-leader. He is vice president of the Association of Jazz Musicians in Germany, and president of jazz and new music institutes in Hessen and Darmstadt.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon