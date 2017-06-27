Ekkehard Jost
Ekkehard Jost is professor of musicology at the University of Giessen in Germany, and has written seven books. He plays baritone and bass saxophone, and bass and contrabass clarinet, and has recorded seven records as leader or co-leader. He is vice president of the Association of Jazz Musicians in Germany, and president of jazz and new music institutes in Hessen and Darmstadt.
By the Author
Free Jazz
"Neither in Europe, nor in the States, has anyone published a volume dealing with contemporary jazz problems in such a concise and detailed manner."--Jazz ForumWhen…