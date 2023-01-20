Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Edward Malin
Edward Malin is an anthropologist whose professional life has been dedicated to the study of Northwest Coast Indians. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in cultural anthropology and East Asian studies from the University of Colorado, Boulder. Before retiring from the Japanese studies program at the University of Portland, he served as chairman of the humanities department at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Oregon; chairman and associate professor in social sciences at Marylhurst College; teacher of folklore and cultural anthropology at Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon; and a consultant with the U.S. Department of the Interior, Indian Arts & Crafts Board. Malin has also been a lecturer for the Seattle Art Museum and the Ethnic Arts Council. He resides in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A World of Faces
An exploration of the meaning behind the treasured masks created by artisans for ritual purposes, or simply for enjoyment. The author presents a photo gallery…
Buy the Book
Totem Poles of the Pacific Northwest Coast
This survey of totem poles from the Tlingit settlements of Alaska to the Kwakiutl villages of Vancouver Island examines the traditions that led to their…