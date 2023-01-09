Edward Lyon is the director of Iowa State University’s Reiman Gardens. He has worked for Chicago Botanic Garden, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and Rotary Botanical Gardens. Through Spellbound Garden Writing & Consultation, he writes and speaks nationally for public and professional audiences. Ed writes the Ask the Expert column and feature articles for Wisconsin Gardening magazine, and a regular regional report and feature articles for Chicagoland Gardening. He teaches and lectures and is a frequent keynote speaker.