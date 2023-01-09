Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Edward Lyon
Edward Lyon is the director of Iowa State University’s Reiman Gardens. He has worked for Chicago Botanic Garden, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and Rotary Botanical Gardens. Through Spellbound Garden Writing & Consultation, he writes and speaks nationally for public and professional audiences. Ed writes the Ask the Expert column and feature articles for Wisconsin Gardening magazine, and a regular regional report and feature articles for Chicagoland Gardening. He teaches and lectures and is a frequent keynote speaker.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Growing the Midwest Garden
Plant selection and garden style are deeply influenced by where we are gardening. To successfully grow a range of beautiful ornamental plants, every gardener has to…