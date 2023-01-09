Free shipping on orders $35+

Edward Lyon

Edward Lyon is the director of Iowa State University’s Reiman Gardens. He has worked for Chicago Botanic Garden, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and Rotary Botanical Gardens. Through Spellbound Garden Writing & Consultation, he writes and speaks nationally for public and professional audiences. Ed writes the Ask the Expert column and feature articles for Wisconsin Gardening magazine, and a regular regional report and feature articles for Chicagoland Gardening. He teaches and lectures and is a frequent keynote speaker.
