Edward J. Renehan
Edward J. Renehan Jr.‘s books include Dark Genius of Wall Street, The Kennedys at War, The Lion's Pride, The Secret Six, and John Burroughs: An American Naturalist. He has given talks and lectures throughout the Northeast and has appeared on the History Channel, C-SPAN, PBS's American Experience, and numerous other broadcasts. He lives in Rhode Island.
