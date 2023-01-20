Free shipping on orders $35+
Edward A. Baldwin
Author Edward A. Baldwin is author of a syndicated newspaper column called “The Weekend Workshop.” He has also written over 25 books, including Storey’s Birdfeeders, Shelters & Baths.
By the Author
Birdfeeders, Shelters and Baths
Transform your backyard into an avian wonderland as you build a variety of squirrel-proof birdfeeders, shelters, and baths that are sure to attract all of…