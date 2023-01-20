Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Editors of Nikoli Publishing
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
X-Treme Sudoku
The next step, like having a whole book of just Saturday Times crossword puzzles. Even more fiendish, even more fun, X-treme Sudoku proudly presents 320…
Buy the Book
More Original Sudoku
Over twenty years ago Nikoli, the Japanese puzzle and game company, started publishing a curious logic puzzle called Sudoku. The rest of the world recently…
Buy the Book
The Original Sudoku Book 2
“The Best Puzzles Are Made by Happy Employees.” So Ad Age describes the credo of Nikoli, the Japanese puzzle company that invented the Sudoku craze…
Buy the Book
The Original Sudoku
Prepare to be obsessed. Match wits with the experts who created Sudoku. Arranged from “Easy” to “Very Hard,” here are over 300 logic puzzles that…